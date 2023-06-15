Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition kicks off at Columbus Rivercenter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first night of the Miss Georgia scholarship competition kicked off at the Rivercenter. Not only will one lucky lady get the opportunity to represent Georgia, Columbus also benefits from this three-day event.

Fifty-six young women are vying for the title of Miss Georgia 2023, and 36 young women are vying for the Miss Georgia Teen 2023 title. These 92 ladies all are competing for an education scholarship.

With many families coming to the Valley to support these ladies, their spending will also benefit businesses in the area.

“It has a good economic impact or benefit for the community because of hotel stays because of the the the dollars that people would spend in restaurants and other monies that they would spend on shopping transportation that those sorts of things so it all adds up and generally presents a really good economic plus or impact for the community.”

This year is the 78th Annual Miss Georgia competition, and it has been held in Columbus each year. Billy Kendall, one of the organizers of the event, says the competition is like an application for a job.

“And, of course, with that, it’s representing the community that they’re representing. And representing the state and, of course, all the young ladies serves as role models to other youth ladies and really the youth and the future of our youth,” said Kendall.

Whoever the lucky lady is to win this competition will represent Miss America and Miss America Teen. The preliminary competition will continue on June 15, starting at 7 p.m. in Columbus.

