Muscogee Co. School District hosts job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District hosted a district-wide job fair today at the Public Education Center off Macon Rd.

The event ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and games, face painting, and food were apart of the community event.

Officials say that when they host these events, they hope its for attendees while they discover new job opportunities.

“This job fair is for the community. It’s about children, its about making sure we’ve prepared our children for the future, and we can’t do it without this community having a hand in it,” says HR Talent Manager Latoria Akins Jackson.

Teachers, Cafeteria workers, Bus monitors, and more are needed. If you missed today, and need more information on job opportunities, click HERE.

