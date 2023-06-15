Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for help to identify suspects and a white vehicle in connection to a robbery on June 12.

The vehicle is pictured below:

Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects (Source: Phenix City Police Department)

According to the Phenix City Police Department, the robbery took place at Waffle House on Highway 280.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Screws at 334-448-2795 or Captain Lassiter at 334-448-2836. They also say that you can remain anonymous.

