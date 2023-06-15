Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects

Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for help to identify suspects and a white vehicle in connection to a robbery on June 12.

The vehicle is pictured below:

Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects(Source: Phenix City Police Department)

According to the Phenix City Police Department, the robbery took place at Waffle House on Highway 280.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Screws at 334-448-2795 or Captain Lassiter at 334-448-2836. They also say that you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO suspect Marcel Hawkins
Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
MCSO suspect Quondarious Thomas
Suspect arrested on 4 counts of felony aggravated assault
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
New developments coming soon to Phenix City
New developments coming soon to Phenix City

Latest News

Interview with Dr.Foster
Interview with Monica Eaton
Interview with the Johnson family
Columbus man sentenced to over 16 years in prison
Columbus man sentenced to over 16 years in prison