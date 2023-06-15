Pine Mountain church aims to preserve historic African American cemetery

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Since 1877, Bethany Missionary Baptist Church has had a historic presence in the Pine Mountain community.

The church broke off from the original congregation in the late 1800′s due to segregation. Members then built a freight house to hold church services until a storm destroyed the structure.

After a rebuild in 1908, the church has sat on Highway 18 West and now has close to 200 members.

It’s the members who want to help preserve those who lie at rest in parts of the churches historic cemetery.

“The cemetery predates this church,” said archeologists Patrick Severt.

“I didn’t get to meet a lot of our patriarchs and matriarchs, and I’m intrigued to learn about them,” said church member and Chipley Historical Center Board Member, Whitney Ligon.

Bethany Baptist, along with the Chipley Historical Center have brought in experienced archaeologist Patrick Severt in an effort to locate and identify, unmarked age-old graves of African Americans.

“So, they’re simply just depressions in the ground,” said Severt. “So, right now we’re marking the depressions as we find them. We don’t have an exact number but there’s somewhere between 6-800 in the old cemetery easily.”

The project connecting the dots, revealing who Pine Mountain’s pioneers were.

“We have an individual, Classia McGhee. When in the center digging one day, I found a picture of her,” said Ligon.

The preservation project calls for fundraising dollars.

Severt recently spoke to the community about the life of Harriet Tubman to raise funds.

Events like a silent auction, clean up day and movie showing are also in the works.

“There are virtually thousands of these cemeteries like this that have fallen to neglect, or they weren’t known to exist,” said Severt. “We’re fortunate that this cemetery is connected to this place. "

“Our ancestors that came before us, they laid down the groundwork,” said Ligon.

Both the church and Chipley Historical Center are asking for the community’s help at their next cemetery clean-up day on July 15. Free lunch will be provided.

Severt said with the money raised, they plan to enlist goats in the future to help dig up dirt and locate unmarked graves as part of the preservation project.

For more information on how you can donate you can contact the Chipley Historical Center or Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

