Retired Harris County School District principal dies at 78

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired educator for 39 years, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 12.

78-year old Garnett Emory Ray Jr. passed away at his home in Whitesville, Georgia.

He was the former principal of the New Mountain Hill Elementary School.

“Garnett Ray Jr. had a tremendous impact on the people of our county as a teacher, principal, and mentor. His legacy will continue to inspire for years to come,” said Superintendent Roger D. Couch.

Ray was born in 1945, in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1963 and pursued higher education, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Social Science Education in 1969 from Georgia Southern College.

During his time in the Navy, Ray was stationed in Thurso, Scotland, where he met his wife, Maureen. After returning to the United States, they settled in the Fortson community of Harris County, Ga. In 1972, Ray commenced his career as a history teacher at New Mountain Hill Elementary (NMHE) School and later became its principal in 1980. He dedicated himself to this role until his retirement in 2011.

Officials say, Ray actively participated in the community, coaching baseball and football, as well as serving as a boy scout leader. He positively influenced the lives of numerous individuals, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.

In honor of Ray’s legacy, NMHE recently established the Garnett E. Ray Jr. Distinguished Wildcat Award, which will be bestowed annually upon two students that act as role models by showing servant leadership and kindness.

Friends and well-wishers are invited to visit the family at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory located at 3874 Gentian Boulevard in Columbus. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the McMullen Chapel.

