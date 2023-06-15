Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Retired Harris County School District principal dies at 78

Retired Harris County School District Principal dies at 78
Retired Harris County School District Principal dies at 78(Source: Harris County School District)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired educator for 39 years, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 12.

78-year old Garnett Emory Ray Jr. passed away at his home in Whitesville, Georgia.

He was the former principal of the New Mountain Hill Elementary School.

“Garnett Ray Jr. had a tremendous impact on the people of our county as a teacher, principal, and mentor. His legacy will continue to inspire for years to come,” said Superintendent Roger D. Couch.

Ray was born in 1945, in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1963 and pursued higher education, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Social Science Education in 1969 from Georgia Southern College.

Officials say, Ray actively participated in the community, coaching baseball and football, as well as serving as a boy scout leader. He positively influenced the lives of numerous individuals, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.

In honor of Ray’s legacy, NMHE recently established the Garnett E. Ray Jr. Distinguished Wildcat Award, which will be bestowed annually upon two students that act as role models by showing servant leadership and kindness.

Friends and well-wishers are invited to visit the family at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory located at 3874 Gentian Boulevard in Columbus. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the McMullen Chapel.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO suspect Marcel Hawkins
Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
MCSO suspect Quondarious Thomas
Suspect arrested on 4 counts of felony aggravated assault
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
New developments coming soon to Phenix City
New developments coming soon to Phenix City

Latest News

LPD logo
LaGrange Police warns residents of an ongoing scam
After two days of searching, Sherlock was found safe Tuesday afternoon.
Neighborhood steps up to care for dog whose owner was hit by car while walking him
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects