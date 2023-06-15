Business Break
Several areas of Eufaula damaged by tornado, no major injuries reported

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An afternoon tornado storm has left several parts of East Alabama suffering from damages.

Officials say the tornado that hit Eufaula, fortunately, did not cause injury to any residents. However, the storm did wreak havoc on multiple parts of the city.

One resident, Cole Gardner, was able to capture video of the storm as he was driving on South Eufaula Avenue. In the video, a tornado could be seen on hitting the ground behind a Walmart.

Due to the storm, many trees and houses were hit. Additionally, parts of Industrial Park were damaged, with the most damage happening on State Docks Road.

Mayor Jack Tibbs says the storm did nearly four miles worth of destruction.

After the tornado, crews could already be seen on the ground working to assess the damages.

“Luckily, we only know of one small injury, and I think it took a band-aid. Anytime you have a tornado, and that’s all, as far as injuries go, that’s good. All this stuff, we can clean up,” said Tibbs.

State Docks Road is now clear as crews from Alabama Power and the city work to clear out debris and falling power lines.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

