Still unsettled Thursday, Lower severe risk than Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One more unsettled day is on tap for the Chattahoochee Valley before the pattern changes at least for a couple days.

There is still the potential of severe weather Thursday mainly in the form of strong, damaging winds and hail. While a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, the overall risk is lower than Wednesday and mainly focused in our far southern counties and even southwest of there across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

With that said, we’ll still have rounds of rain and strong storms at times swinging through the region. Storms become less likely by tonight; a few spotty showers or storms are in the forecast. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

More clouds than sun for Friday with a 20-30% rain coverage. There could be a few storms particularly during the afternoon or evening, but activity looks far less widespread. One or two may be strong south/west. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday is the pick of the two weekend days as far as overall lower odds of seeing disruptive storms. It appears there is a better chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday.

We could kick off next week on a fairly unsettled note again. A fairly active summertime regime continues with a daily chance of showers and storms.

