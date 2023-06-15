Three Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots return for third season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As fans fill up the stands to see the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots every summer, some may not recognize three players who have been at Golden Park since the beginning.

Head Coach Steve Smith says the returning players make a huge impact this season.

“They’re guys that are going to be in the lineup every single day,” he said. “We’ve seen the growth from them year after year. They’ve focused on some things they need to work on and then get an opportunity to see them after the summer and see what kind of gains they’ve made. It’s been exciting to be a part of that for the last three years with them.”

Conner O’Neal, one of the returning players, played high school baseball at Northside High. Now, he’s a junior at Southeastern Louisiana and comes back home to play with the Hoots. He says he’s seen a lot of improvement within the team.

“We have some three-year guys, some two-year guys from last year, really just meeting those guys and how they play the game of baseball has helped me out.”

Returning pitcher Brian Trepanier is a graduate from Shaw High School and Augusta University. He says having already graduated college and his experience on the Hoots has positioned him as a leader in the pitching core.

“I just tell him, like throw strikes, your stuff is good,” he said. “So far it’s worked out for the most part, they’re getting weak hits if they do give up a hit. They’re just in the zone more, so being able to stay on top of that and talk to them, it helps a lot.”

Ellis Yohn is currently a sophomore at Wallace-Dothan Community College. He says coming back home is rewarding, not just for himself, but also his family.

“I really like playing here because I’m from Phenix City right down the road, and it gives my family and friends a chance to watch me during the summer when they can’t during the season,” he explained.

All three guys say the reason they enjoy playing at Golden Park is because of the fans.

“This place is awesome, the atmosphere, it’s just something you don’t get to experience everyday as a baseball player, unless you’re at a Power 5,” Trepanier said. “Just being able to play in your hometown with people you know being able to come support you is just a different feeling.”

“The Columbus fans, there’s nothing like it,” O’Neal said. “You come here from playing in Junior College in front of, maybe, 20 people and you come here and you’re playing in front of 1,500 to 3,000 a night, it’s just really exciting.”

The Chatt-a-Hoots need fans to bring the energy when the Atlanta Crackers come into the Fountain City June 16 and June 17 at Golden Park.

