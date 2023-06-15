Tornado damage clean up underway in Eufaula

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, a tornado ripped through the city of Eufaula, causing damage to multiple businesses and houses, along with numerous road closures from fallen trees.

The morning storm caused four miles of damage in the area. Clean-up crews were moving powerlines and trees out of the roadways for residents. However, the chief of police says if the rain continues throughout the day, those trees that were wrecked by the storm could potentially break and fall.

He wants to remind residents to be careful while driving through the area.

A video taken by a viewer showed the tornado touching down behind a Walmart as the resident was driving along South Eufaula Avenue.

“We actually got a call from a motorist on 431 about 12:15 that saw a rotation, and dispatch called and asked officers who confirmed it. We were able to confirm rotation and debris,” said Chief Steve Watkins. “We had several businesses that received pretty major damage. Some residences had trees that had fallen on some apartment complexes with trees some that had lost the exterior roof.”

Watkins says they first the tornado around the boat ramp at Barbour Creek, moving towards the state docks road area near Randolph Avenue and progressing northeastward from there.

“Our major concerns are any of the trees that are weakened during the storm yesterday. If we have any more wind or any more heavy rain that those trees would end up falling. Of course, any structures that were damaged yesterday they would sustain water damage today if it continues to rain.”

“We never know what trees are going to fall and the weather is going to do, so unless you just absolutely have to go to work or have to get out, we encourage them to stay home or at least stick to the main arteries.”

The chief says they do not expect any more tornados but recommends having a weather radio on hand and downloading a weather app.

You can also download the WTVM Weather App for East Alabama coverage

