Two Georgia men arrested in possession of drugs and firearms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office along with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested two known gang members on June 13.
According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Jhykeith Williams dropped a 9mm Glock modified to operate in a full automatic capacity, and he threw a book bag that contained 332.8 grams of marijuana along with an unrevealed amount of money during a foot pursuit from police.
As a result, Williams is charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a machine gun
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Abandonment of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug related objects
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
- Reckless conduct
During a traffic stop, Tyrese Reynolds was found in possession of approximately 130 grams of marijuana and a firearm. Reynolds was on bond from a previous arrest on June 7.
Reynolds is charged with the following:
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Both individuals have been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
