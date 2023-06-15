Two Georgia men arrested in possession of drugs and firearms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office along with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested two known gang members on June 13.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Jhykeith Williams dropped a 9mm Glock modified to operate in a full automatic capacity, and he threw a book bag that contained 332.8 grams of marijuana along with an unrevealed amount of money during a foot pursuit from police.

As a result, Williams is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Abandonment of a controlled substance

Possession of drug related objects

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Reckless conduct

During a traffic stop, Tyrese Reynolds was found in possession of approximately 130 grams of marijuana and a firearm. Reynolds was on bond from a previous arrest on June 7.

Reynolds is charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Both individuals have been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

