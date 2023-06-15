Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

VIDEO: Safari park welcomes 3 bat-eared fox kits

Three bat-eared fox kits were introduced this week at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Source: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced this week the birth of three bat-eared fox kits.

The animal care team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said the young foxes have already begun to adventure out of their den and explore their habitat.

“The kits are spending more time outside of the den with their mother, Winter — a first-time mom,” zoo officials shared.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team, the trio enjoys wrestling with one another, playing with mom and catching crickets.

Officials said the foxes are in good health and have recently started to eat solid food.

Guests can view Winter and her kits in the Safari Park’s Nairobi Village area.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
MCSO suspect Marcel Hawkins
Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured
Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus
Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus
Crash on I-185 N leave traffic at standstill
2 injured in I-185 N crash, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seeking more info

Latest News

Several areas of Eufaula damaged by tornado, no major injuries reported
Several areas of Eufaula damaged by tornado, no major injuries reported
Three Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots return for third season
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Harvard morgue manager accused of stealing body parts
Voters reacted to former President Trump's arraignment.
Voters react to Trump arraignment