Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. on Thursday.(Source: Gray News)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Marion County responded to a home and found six people dead late Thursday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They arrived to find the home on fire, and fire crews were called to extinguish the flames.

Three adults and three children were found dead inside the home, and a seventh person was found shot but survived. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they believe the individual responsible for the incident is among the dead, and no threat remains to the community.

Autopsies are being conducted on the six deceased individuals, and the state’s investigation remains active.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Heavy police presence on Veteran Parkway
Police presence at Circle K on Veteran Parkway

Latest News

Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Jury resumes deliberating in trial of gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous...
New dinosaur species discovered on English island
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
Mississippi man dies following drowning in lake in Troup Co.
Mississippi man dies following drowning in lake in Troup Co.