Alabama unemployment rates hold at record low 2.2%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is 2.2%, unchanged from April’s rate and remains a record low.

May’s rate represents 51,445 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 51,448 in April and 57,866 in May 2022.

“I’m proud to announce that not only has our state’s unemployment rate remained strong and steady but is accompanied by a total jobs count that has once again reached a record high. Despite facing a challenging national economy, Alabama has pressed onward to deliver strong and stable economic results,” said Governor Ivey. “With a highly skilled workforce, economic incentives curated for success, and red tape being cut where necessary, Alabama remains as the Southeast’s hub for economic growth and opportunity for all.”

The number of people in the state’s civilian labor force also increased to a new record high, with 7,713 more people counted this year over last year. Additionally, the number of people who are counted as employed rose to a new record high, gaining 14,134 over the year to 2,247,581.

“Since last year, our employers have added more than 40,000 jobs, creating an excellent economic climate for Alabama,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We are holding steady with a record low unemployment rate, more and more people are working, and people are joining the labor force in record numbers, which indicates confidence in the economy.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased by 40,500, with gains in the private education and health sector (+8,600), the government sector (+6,600), and the professional and business services sector (+6,300), among others.

Wage and salary employment increased in May by 2,100 over the month. Monthly gains were seen in the other services sector (+1,100), the leisure and hospitality sector (+900), and the government sector (+500), among others.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates

Shelby County at 1.6%,

Morgan and Cullman counties at 1.7%

Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and St. Clair counties at 1.8%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates

Wilcox County at 6.8%,

Dallas County at 4.5%

Clarke County at 4.3%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates

Vestavia Hills at 1.4%

Alabaster, Homewood, Madison, and Trussville at 1.5%

Hoover at 1.6%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates

Selma at 5.5%

Prichard at 4.3%

Bessemer at 3.3%.

