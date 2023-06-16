Business Break
Auburn officials speaks on parents charged with murder, child abuse

Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
By Amaya Graham
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two parents are now behind bars after Auburn first responders discovered a six-year-old child unresponsive and not breathing. This took place off Ogletree Road in Auburn.

The mother, Kelly West Watford, faces a felony murder charge, and the child’s father, Mark Edward Watford, faces one count of aggravated child abuse. The mother is being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond, while the father has a $30,000 bond.

On Wednesday, June 14, the Auburn Police Department was called to the family’s home on Core Drive in regards to a six-year-old being in medical distress.

“The child was subsequently transported via ambulance to East Alabama Health Medical Center, and additional life-saving measures were continued until the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said Auburn Police Assistant Chief Mike Harris.

When the child arrived at East Alabama Medical Center, Auburn Police Department investigators learned of suspicious circumstances surrounding the six-year-old’s death, who was just one of seven children.

“While we don’t have the official results of the child’s autopsy, preliminary information indicates that there was evidence of drowning and evidence of significant malnourishment of the child.”

According to APD investigators, additional evidence was discovered supporting the child’s sustained prolonged willful abuse and maltreatment.

“The six-year-old male child extremely underweight based on the malnourishment. I believe the official weight that we received was around 21 pounds.”

APD assistant chief Mike Harris says they are working nonstop on this case.

“I mean, first and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the six other children in this family, and our heart goes out to them. We still have a lot of work to do. You know I would ask for the public’s patience, heart detective section. The entire detective section has worked tirelessly over the last two days without stop to investigate this case.”

The bond hearing for Kelly is set for June 21 at 2 p.m. As of right now, there is no word on the father’s first hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

