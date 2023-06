COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All public services will be suspended or altered on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

There will be no garbage pickup and the Metra Bus Service will also be cancelled.

These services do not include emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.

The full holiday schedule is attached below:

Columbus announces Juneteenth closures (Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)

