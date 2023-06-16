Business Break
Columbus’ American Car Center bankruptcy impacts customers

Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, Tahara and Sidney Birris say they are concerned a tow truck will pull up in their driveway and take their new car. “If you are current, you can still come to take it,” says Tahara. They tell me they have joined countless of social media groups with people who are in a similar situation trying to get answers. A recent post shed a little light on possibly why cars are being repossessed.

“We got a notification that said even if you paid or not, the article says it is part of the bankruptcy procedure,” says Tahara. Making them question if American Car Center owes someone else for the vehicles. “Because those cars were leased and not owned, so they are trying to recover the revenue,” says Tahara. They tell me after making monthly payments on time, adding insult to injury, the last time we spoke to them, their temporary tag said June 14th. One day later, they didn’t want to risk driving to our station out of fear of a ticket.

“It’s already expired. Yesterday was the last day with the tag, so at this point, we’re at a standstill,” says Sidney. Forcing them to leave the car in park after they say they have put thousands of dollars into it over the last six months. “I put in about $1,500.00 into Westlake on top of the $1,800.00 deposit, so I will be about

$4,000.00 in on the first,” says Sidney.

