Columbus driving school owner shares safety tips for driving in rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the severe weather we are experiencing, News Leader 9 wants to keep you all safe.

You should always try to be cautious when driving, but our awareness should be heightened on the road during stormy weather

A lot of rain like we’ve seen the last few days can mean flooding and wet roads that can typically cause more accidents.

6 seconds is distance the owner of Barber’s Driving School, Al Barber and Gabriela Johnson traveled behind a car in a rainy condition. In normal weather, the standard is 3 seconds.

“What happens in rain, sleet, hail, or snow, an increase of the probability of a crash because you have limited visibility,” says Barber. “With lower visibility, you have to have more time to react, that means slow down and increase your following distance.”

Hydroplaning can happen when the tires on your vehicle lose their grip on the road and take a trip on the water on the surface instead.

“In speeds of 35 miles per hour and a half inch of standing water on the roadway, your car can hydroplane,” says Barber.

Here’s what to do in the event your car hydroplanes:

“First, step one, take your foot off the accelerator. Two, hold your steering wheel straight, do not turn left or right, you will put your car in a spin. Number three, do not apply your brake. You can take your foot on the gas and lightly lay your foot on the brake, but don’t apply. After a little bit of time, the weight of the vehicle will go back in the water and reconnect back to the surface,” says Barber.

One way to prevent hydroplaning is keeping your tires in check, our friends at White’s Automotive Center share with us how a penny can help.

“Everybody knows about the penny trick. You stick it in the tire and if Lincoln’s head is exposed the tire is too low in tread tread is too low,” says Harold White, owner of of White’s Automotive. “There’s also a second test that you can do. The manufactures put this bar called a tread bard on the tire. When this bar comes even with the tread that means the tire is worn out.”

Even if your tire is not completely bald, it’s always better to be safe than sorry...

“If that tire is close, you may want to consider replacing it. If you were to wear it out completely out from when it’s close, you’d only be saving 10 percent of a life on $100 tire. 10 percent of life is ten bucks,” says White. “Is it worth ten or forty dollars for a set to take that risk?

If your windshield wipers are on, so should your headlights. The Georgia law requires headlights to be on in the following circumstances:

From 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise

Any time it is raining

Any other time when there is not sufficient visibility to render clearly discernible persons for at least 500 feet. Types of weather conditions where you are unable to see 500 feet in front of you may include fog, snow, smoke, sleet, and heavy rain.

WATCH THE FULL DRIVE WITH BARBER’S DRIVING SCHOOL BELOW:

News Leader 9's Gabriela Johnson spent her day brushing up her driving skills in the rain with Barber's Driving School

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.