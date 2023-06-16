Columbus Lions off to 4-0 start to season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions’ first season in the American Indoor Football Alliance (AIFA) is off to a great start. Four games in, the Lions are undefeated. They’ve won each of their games by at least 17 points.

“We want to prove to everybody in the south that we’re the best team down here. Any championship that comes through the south comes through Columbus,” said Lions first-year head coach Chris McKinney.

The Lions will host the Peach State Cats on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

