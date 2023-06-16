Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Juneteenth celebration in the Fountain City kicks off Saturday

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln announced that the Emancipation Proclamation would go into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, promising freedom to the slaves in all of the rebellious parts of the southern states of the Confederacy.

But the document applies only to enslaved people in the Confederacy and not to those in the border states that remained loyal to the Union.

Freedom finally came for all on June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, TX, announcing that enslaved Blacks in the state were free by decree.

Now, the Fountain City is celebrating.

The city of Columbus, with community partners, are hosting events all weekend.

Saturday, June 17, is the big Juneteenth Jubilee at the Columbus Civic Center. District 4 Councilwoman Toiya Tucker explained what’s different for 2023.

“So, this year, because it was so hot last year, we switched the time to early AM to a more evening event, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Tucker.

People will still get to experience the food truck, vendors, kid zone, resource fair and much more, all in one area. Make sure you bring your lawn chairs.

Civic Center security measures like their clear bad policy will be in effect.

Saturday night, get your Motown on at the Springer Opera House. The show starts at 7:30. Then, on Sunday, the celebration continues at the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Center’s block party, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can also check out the night parade on Sunday at 7:30 pm. The parade will start at the AJ McClung YMCA.

Councilwoman Tucker says she and other organizers want everyone to enjoy the weekend while learning about the celebration’s purpose.

“It represents unity, collaboration, inclusiveness. It’s an even for everyone.”

Columbus Juneteenth Celebration
Columbus Juneteenth Celebration(Source: City of Columbus)
Columbus Juneteenth Celebration
Columbus Juneteenth Celebration(Source: City of Columbus)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects
Heavy police presence on Veteran Parkway
Police presence at Circle K on Veteran Parkway
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges

Latest News

Neighborhood Navigator accepting applications from Muscogee County residents
Juneteenth Jubilee flyer
The city of Columbus set to host Juneteenth Jubilee
Junteenth is now a recognized state holiday.
Piedmont Hospital hosted Juneteenth event
Opelika Police Department hosts youth flag football event
Opelika Police Department hosts youth flag football event