Juneteenth celebration in the Fountain City kicks off Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln announced that the Emancipation Proclamation would go into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, promising freedom to the slaves in all of the rebellious parts of the southern states of the Confederacy.

But the document applies only to enslaved people in the Confederacy and not to those in the border states that remained loyal to the Union.

Freedom finally came for all on June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, TX, announcing that enslaved Blacks in the state were free by decree.

Now, the Fountain City is celebrating.

The city of Columbus, with community partners, are hosting events all weekend.

Saturday, June 17, is the big Juneteenth Jubilee at the Columbus Civic Center. District 4 Councilwoman Toiya Tucker explained what’s different for 2023.

“So, this year, because it was so hot last year, we switched the time to early AM to a more evening event, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Tucker.

People will still get to experience the food truck, vendors, kid zone, resource fair and much more, all in one area. Make sure you bring your lawn chairs.

Civic Center security measures like their clear bad policy will be in effect.

Saturday night, get your Motown on at the Springer Opera House. The show starts at 7:30. Then, on Sunday, the celebration continues at the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Center’s block party, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can also check out the night parade on Sunday at 7:30 pm. The parade will start at the AJ McClung YMCA.

Councilwoman Tucker says she and other organizers want everyone to enjoy the weekend while learning about the celebration’s purpose.

“It represents unity, collaboration, inclusiveness. It’s an even for everyone.”

