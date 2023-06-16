Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car. (Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds, WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A dog in Georgia that was thrown out of a stolen car’s window is now back home recovering.

Sarah Kate says her dog named Louie has been found after a weeklong search.

Kate said her little guy was thrown out of a friend’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

The car was later found after it crashed into a tree on a dirt road, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

After a week of searching, a couple reported finding Louie in some bushes near Interstate 75.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, made the announcement in an online group called Looking for Louie. The page was dedicated to helping find Kate’s dog.

Kate said Louie has been checked by a veterinarian. He has a little limp but is safe and alive.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects
Heavy police presence on Veteran Parkway
Police presence at Circle K on Veteran Parkway
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Two-vehicle crash in Bullock County leaves 1 dead
Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring...
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los...
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history