Mississippi man dies following drowning in lake in Troup Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Mississippi man is dead following a drowning in Troup County.

On June 15, at approximately 8:06 p.m., the Hogansville Police Department along with Troup County Fire Department, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens, Columbus Fire and EMS Dive team and AMR responded to the Lake Jimmy Jackson Recreation area - located at 1430 Blue Creek Road in Hogansville - in reference to a possible drowning.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 8:08 p.m. followed shortly after by other first responders.

Officers gathered information from witnesses who said a swimmer, identified as 20-year-old Markel Talley of Mississippi, had gone underwater and hadn’t resurfaced.

Multiple witnesses saw Talley struggling in the water and attempted to rescue Talley but were unsuccessful.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit arrived on scene and began searching the water at 9:10 p.m. by boat in an attempt to locate Talley. At approximately 10:20 p.m., the Columbus Fire Department Dive Team arrived on scene and began dive operations to locate Talley.

At 10:40 p.m., Talley was located underwater approximately 10 to 15 feet from shore in water that was approximately 12 feet deep.

Talley was removed from the water and pronounced deceased by the Troup County coroner.

