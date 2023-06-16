Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searching for state sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted state sex offender.

According to officials, Deconcepcion Hampton is currently wanted for failure to register as a state sex offender.

They say his original conviction was for child molestation.

Officials urge citizens to not attempt to apprehend this individual, but to contact law enforcement upon sight.

If you have any information regarding Hampton, you are urged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 653-4225.

