Neighborhood Navigator accepting applications from Muscogee County residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re in the market for a job, have a high school diploma or GED and are a person who works well with people, then the Columbus Consolidated Government is looking for you.

Neighborhood Navigators could be coming to you soon. For people would live in Mucsogeee County, it’s your time to chime in on what you want to see a change in your neighborhood. It’s a grassroots approach to going to citizens.

Zoe Hightower is looking for the next Neighborhood Navigator, but what is the job description?

“These individuals will kind of go in and do a needs assessment. See what the problems are, see where the needs are, and point them in the direction of resources those types of things,” said Hightower.

Hightower is using American Rescue Plan Grant funds to hire four temporary full-time positions with a $ 40,000-a-year salary. Once the Navigators are hired, the team will put boots on the ground going door-to-door to see what Columbus residents need from the city government.

“If we don’t know where the issues lie, then we don’t know what to fix to combat these issues.”

So we asked people like John Deyong, who are residents of Columbus, their thoughts when they hear about the Neighborhood Navigators.

“I love that idea because we can submit stuff to the government day in and day out, but we don’t really know if it goes anywhere,” said Deyong.

“I think it will help some of the smaller neighborhoods and combat neighborhood,” said resident Amy McMann.

“We have a lot of people talking. We have a lot of people complaining that are not using their energy and focus where things are happening, so I think its’ a good thing,” said resident Jacobe Love.

And while the four positions are temporary, there is a plan for the program to continue for years to come.

“The goal is to try to get council to see that this is needed for Columbus and get it written into the city budget when that time comes. So that’s long time goal for this program.”

The Columbus Consolidated Government is accepting applications now for the Neighborhood Navigators. To apply, click here.

