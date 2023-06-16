Business Break
One person injured in shooting on Lee Road 57 in Auburn

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is hospitalized following a morning shooting in Auburn.

According to Auburn Police Assistant Chief, the shooting happened around 11: 20 a.m. on Lee Road 57.

One person was injured and taken to a local trauma center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

No details on the identification of the parties involved in the incident.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we follow this shooting.

