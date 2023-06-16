Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Police Department hosts youth flag football event

Opelika Police Department hosts youth flag football event
Opelika Police Department hosts youth flag football event(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department will be hosting “Together Opelika Game On Flag Football Day 2023″ on Saturday, June 17.

It will start at 9 a.m. at Opelika High School, and there will be flag football games for different age groups throughout the event.

Lunch will also be provided.

Boy and girls, ages 5-18, are invited to participate in the games, and registration is free for all participants.

Online registration closed June 5, but there will be onsite registration for walkups and those who pre-registered.

To see the full itinerary click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects
Heavy police presence on Veteran Parkway
Police presence at Circle K on Veteran Parkway
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges

Latest News

Closures in Columbus for Juneteenth
Prominent pastor, dad speaks out about church hypocrisy in new book
Prominent pastor, dad speaks out about church hypocrisy in new book
String of burglaries plaguing surrounding businesses near Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
String of burglaries plaguing surrounding businesses near Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
Deputy involved in two-vehicle wreck on Manchester Expy. in Columbus
Deputy involved in two-vehicle wreck on Manchester Expy. in Columbus