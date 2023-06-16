Opelika Police Department hosts youth flag football event

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department will be hosting “Together Opelika Game On Flag Football Day 2023″ on Saturday, June 17.

It will start at 9 a.m. at Opelika High School, and there will be flag football games for different age groups throughout the event.

Lunch will also be provided.

Boy and girls, ages 5-18, are invited to participate in the games, and registration is free for all participants.

Online registration closed June 5, but there will be onsite registration for walkups and those who pre-registered.

To see the full itinerary click here.

