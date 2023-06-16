Piedmont Hospital hosted Juneteenth event
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital hosted the “Juneteenth Power Hour Event” June 16.
The event was from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Conference Center.
This year’s theme was “Stepping into Freedom,” and featured guest speakers, spoken word performances, dancing, and more.
“One thing I like people to get out of this event is that we are all one. We should celebrate this glory event together,” said Co-Chair of Diversity Equity Council, Shalonda Wright.
