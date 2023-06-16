Piedmont Hospital hosted Juneteenth event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital hosted the “Juneteenth Power Hour Event” June 16.

The event was from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Conference Center.

This year’s theme was “Stepping into Freedom,” and featured guest speakers, spoken word performances, dancing, and more.

“One thing I like people to get out of this event is that we are all one. We should celebrate this glory event together,” said Co-Chair of Diversity Equity Council, Shalonda Wright.

