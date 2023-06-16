Deadly shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Wedgefield.

We are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Wedgefield Ct. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) June 16, 2023

Details are still limited on the victim’s identity or any arrests being made.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.