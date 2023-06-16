Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Deadly shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus

Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Wedgefield.

Details are still limited on the victim’s identity or any arrests being made.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO suspect Marcel Hawkins
Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
MCSO suspect Quondarious Thomas
Suspect arrested on 4 counts of felony aggravated assault
New developments coming soon to Phenix City
New developments coming soon to Phenix City

Latest News

Columbus driving school owner shares safety tips for driving in rain
3 of 4 defendants in deadly 2020 Columbus nightclub shooting plead guilty
String of burglaries plaguing surrounding businesses near Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
Full Interview with Al Barber with Barber's Driving School