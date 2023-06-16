Deadly shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Columbus.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Wedgefield.
We are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Wedgefield Ct. #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) June 16, 2023
Details are still limited on the victim’s identity or any arrests being made.
