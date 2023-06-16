Prominent pastor, dad speaks out about church hypocrisy in new book

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A prominent pastor and dad in Columbus is speaking out about church members being hypocritical, in a new tell-all book that comes out on Father’s Day.

Pastor James Allen, of Macedonia Christian Ministries, has been in ministry nearly 40 years. He has a 5-year-old son, who he fathered outside his marriage. The harsh reaction he got prompted him to write “The Hypocrisy of the Church.”

He says the book, that includes his journey, is not a way to encourage or glorify sin...but is about how churches respond to wrongdoers. Pastor Allen points to how Jesus, in the Bible, stopped a crowd from stoning a woman who had committed adultery, saying we are all sinners.

“This is how we feel comfortable in our hypocrisy and continue to stone people is because we have to say...yours is worse than mine. I would never do that. Now, I can continue to condemn you,” said Pastor James E. Allen, Macedonia Christian Ministries.

His goal, with the new book about choosing his son...is to help remove the judgmental mask that many may wear...and bring people back to the church. Click here to listen to the full interview.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.