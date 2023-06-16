String of burglaries plaguing surrounding businesses near Wynnton Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rodrigo Sardinas, one of the managers of Lemongrass Thai and Sushi, says around 6 a.m., he received a call from the alarm company, stating that someone had broken into his restaurant.

“Thankfully, the alarm on the alarm went off, but he still smashed our door, came in and stole our cash register. And he damaged a lot of the equipment at the front desk when he was trying to hurry up and unplug the wires. He didn’t unplug it. He just ripped the wires out.”

Sardinas says this isn’t the first time. In fact, he and his fellow employees are still recovering from another break-in that occurred less than a month ago.

“We’ve been here since 2015, and we’ve never had an incident at this location. And three weeks ago, we had someone break in, and they smashed one of our doors. Did something similar, took the cash register, took a lot of alcohol and we’re still working with the insurance company. We haven’t finished repairing that yet. We were planning to put more decorative doors up, and then this happened again. And now, there’s no way we can put glass doors up because we’re afraid it’s just going to keep happening. I don’t know when it’s going to stop.”

Columbus police Sgt. Jan Edenfield confirmed Lemongrass and nearby businesses have been targeted recently, with more than 30 reports filed.

“10th Avenue, Linwood, 13th Avenue, all the way to Wynnton Road and Buena Vista Road. Just a rash of burglaries. We had couple of businesses in the Lakebottom area also get hit last week,” said Edenfield.

Edenfield says her department takes these crimes seriously and is currently working on getting multiple burglars off the street.

“We actually have about three different suspects just for that area. It’s just a matter of being able to get the proper evidence enough to go in front of a judge and you know put handcuffs on him.”

The sergeant says it’s important to have cameras if you’re a business owner in the area, and be sure to make friends with the surrounding businesses.

