Sun & Storms For Father’s Day Weekend; Wet Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our Father’s Day weekend weather will feature some sun and some storms, so don’t expect things to stay completely dry as you go about those plans that may take you outdoors. Be sure to have a backup plan to move things inside if you need to, as we will have a chance at more rain and storms especially in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the upper 80s in most spots. For next week, we expect things to be pretty wet to start things off - in fact, Monday through Wednesday will feature the chance for several more inches of rain, and we’ll have to monitor for the risk of flooding. We’ll also keep our eye out for any storms along the way that may approach severe limits, but we don’t expect the kind of widespread severe weather we had the last couple of days. Because of all the clouds and rain, temperatures will be held down quite a bit early next week with most spots in the lower 80s and perhaps the upper 70s. Late next week and into next week, the rain chances will drop back down and temperatures will be heating back up. These days should be very summer-like around here with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

