Tim Horton holds grand opening in Columbus

Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The moment many local coffee lovers, especially the ones from the North, have finally arrived.

Tim Horton’s on Veteran Parkway in Columbus has finally opened its doors.

The Canadian chain is known for its fresh coffee, doughnuts and cold beverages.

News Leader 9 recently gave viewers a tiny sneak peek inside the new location. One staff member says she’s excited to welcome new customers to a different experience.

Plenty of games and prizes were on hand for customers for opening day. The first 50 people in the drive-thru won a free cup of coffee for a whole year.

