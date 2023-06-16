Two-vehicle crash in Bullock County leaves 1 dead

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash in Bullock County has claimed the life of an individual.

According to officials, the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, June 16, has claimed the life of 63-year-old David A. Balderson.

They say Balderson was fatally injured when the 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Honda Accord, driven by 53-year-old James G. Washington.

Officials say after the initial collision, the Freightliner left the roadway and struck a fence before colliding with a tree.

According to officials, Balderson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 110 near the 14 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Fitzpatrick, in Bullock County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.