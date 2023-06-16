Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two-vehicle crash in Bullock County leaves 1 dead

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash in Bullock County has claimed the life of an individual.

According to officials, the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, June 16, has claimed the life of 63-year-old David A. Balderson.

They say Balderson was fatally injured when the 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Honda Accord, driven by 53-year-old James G. Washington.

Officials say after the initial collision, the Freightliner left the roadway and struck a fence before colliding with a tree.

According to officials, Balderson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 110 near the 14 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Fitzpatrick, in Bullock County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects
Heavy police presence on Veteran Parkway
Police presence at Circle K on Veteran Parkway
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges

Latest News

Russell County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference
UPDATE: Russell County Sheriff’s Office updates community on death at the county jail
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn officials speaks on parents charged with murder, child abuse
Tim Horton holds grand opening in Columbus
One person injured in shooting on Lee Road 57 in Auburn
One person injured in shooting on Lee Road 57 in Auburn