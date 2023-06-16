Business Break
The Valley Dries Out and Warms Up Today

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is finally starting off the day with dry conditions after seeing much rain the past two days. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s this morning with patchy fog in spots, but fog will clear once things heat up and highs today reach the upper 80s. Friday will be cloudy and dry for the most part; however, rain is expected to make an appearance once again tonight, but not washout like showers. Good news heading into Father’s Day weekend as the forecast is trending drier. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s, and that slim chance of isolated showers/storms later in the afternoon and evening. The better coverage of rain looks to return starting Monday and lasting throughout next week, but this rain is looking similar to our typical summertime pattern and nothing like the severe conditions the Valley experienced this week. Temperatures are still trending slightly cooler next week with highs expected in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

