COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and the Columbus Lions picked up wins on Friday night.

The Hoots beat the Atlanta Crackers, 5-2, while the Lions beat the Peach State Cats, 80-8, for their fifth-straight win.

Please see the video player above to view highlights from both games.

