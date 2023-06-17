MCSO arrests Chatham County registered sex offender in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender in Columbus.

According to officials, Lorenzo Adkins was arrested at a hotel off Moon Rd in Columbus.

They say Adkins was registered as a sex offender in Chatham County, Georgia, for rape, and was on parole for life.

Officials say Adkins cut his ankle monitor in Russell County, but also had been seen in Columbus.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force, and US Marshals, successfully executed arrest warrants on Adkins at a motel on Moon Rd.

Officials say Adkins was arrested for violation of parole, and Adkins also faces charges in Alabama for failure to register as a state sex offender, and failure to notify upon entering the state.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.