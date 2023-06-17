Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lee County

ALEA logo
ALEA logo(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Single-vehicle crash in Lee County has claimed the life of an Auburn man.

According to the officials, the crash occurred at approximately 11:26 p.m. Friday, June 16. They say 48-year-old Damarius M. Morgan was fatally injured, while walking in the roadway, when he was struck by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by 19-year-old Shawndria D. Calloway.

Officials say Morgan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 14 near the 216 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Auburn, in Lee County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
Mississippi man dies following drowning in lake in Troup Co.
Mississippi man dies following drowning in lake in Troup Co.
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects
South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft

Latest News

Interview with Shamar Houston
Saturday Morning Weather on the Go
EXCLUSIVE: Dadeville mass shooting speaks about recovery post-hospital release
EXCLUSIVE: Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks about recovery post-hospital release
South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested