South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven suspects Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office are calling validated gang members were arrested in a south Columbus drug bust.
Deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence that resulted in the arrests, a seizure of over $125,000 in drugs and six firearms, four of which were reported stolen.
The following were arrested,
- Lamicheon Allen
- Jashon Allen
- Dvante Pollard
- Rashaad Henderson
- Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur
- Rashad Williams
- Jaray Lott
All seven suspects face numerous charges, including trafficking cocaine and ecstasy, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and violating the Criminal Gang Act. They are being held at the Muscogee County Jail.
