South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven suspects Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office are calling validated gang members were arrested in a south Columbus drug bust.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence that resulted in the arrests, a seizure of over $125,000 in drugs and six firearms, four of which were reported stolen.

South Columbus drug bust leads to seven validated gang members arrested (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

The following were arrested,

Lamicheon Allen

Jashon Allen

Dvante Pollard

Rashaad Henderson

Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur

Rashad Williams

Jaray Lott

All seven suspects face numerous charges, including trafficking cocaine and ecstasy, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and violating the Criminal Gang Act. They are being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

