South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested

South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven suspects Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office are calling validated gang members were arrested in a south Columbus drug bust.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence that resulted in the arrests, a seizure of over $125,000 in drugs and six firearms, four of which were reported stolen.

South Columbus drug bust leads to seven validated gang members arrested
(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

The following were arrested,

  • Lamicheon Allen
  • Jashon Allen
  • Dvante Pollard
  • Rashaad Henderson
  • Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur
  • Rashad Williams
  • Jaray Lott

All seven suspects face numerous charges, including trafficking cocaine and ecstasy, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and violating the Criminal Gang Act. They are being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

