Sun and Spotty Storms Father’s Day Weekend; Higher Rain Coverage for the Workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern remains fairly active across parts of the south, but the most likely swath of storms should stay to the south and west of a majority of us over the weekend.

Some storms around for the weekend but the worst weather should stay to our west and southwest for a majority of it. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Morning sunshine Saturday will be followed up by a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a couple clusters of strong storms that we’ll be watching coming down from the northwest. It could clip parts of the valley between 2 PM and 9 PM ET. We’ll say rain coverage is around 40%, but it may end up being less than that if the storms say farther west or vice-versa. The best chances of storms will be near Barbour and Clay County and farther west. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rain coverage goes up back up as early as late Sunday or Sunday night, more so into next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of the storms fade an hour or two after sunset tonight. It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Father’s Day is looking pretty good. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Best chance of storms will be even farther west than Saturday with the best chance of severe weather back toward the Mississippi Valley. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Rain coverage is around 20% for Father's Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A more unsettled pattern appears to shift back into the Chattahoochee Valley as early as Sunday night and especially the first few days of the next workweek. We could get 2-5 inches of rain through mid week again!

Rainfall will be heavy at times, especially the first half of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We expect rounds of rain and storms again at times, some producing heavy rain and potentially strong winds. This will keep our daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s mostly.

The pretty much daily chance of storms will keep our temperatures generally out of the 90s for highs most days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

