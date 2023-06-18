Business Break
Chatt-a-Hoots complete sweep of the Atlanta Crackers

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots beat the Atlanta Crackers, 5-3, on Saturday night.

With the win, the Hoots remain tied with the Gainesville Gol’Diggers for first place in the Sunbelt Baseball League.

The team is at the Brookhaven Bucks on Wednesday before returning home on June 23 to begin a weekend series with the Alpharetta Aviators.

