Chatt-a-Hoots complete sweep of the Atlanta Crackers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots beat the Atlanta Crackers, 5-3, on Saturday night.

With the win, the Hoots remain tied with the Gainesville Gol’Diggers for first place in the Sunbelt Baseball League.

The team is at the Brookhaven Bucks on Wednesday before returning home on June 23 to begin a weekend series with the Alpharetta Aviators.

