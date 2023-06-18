Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges.
According to the CPD, officers responded to the 1000 block of Fort Benning Road last night in reference to a welfare check. During a search of the residence, officers seized:
- 31 grams of meth
- 2 grams of heroin
- 2 firearms
- drug related objects
Officials say 54-year-old Curtis Thomas was arrested and charged with:
- trafficking methamphetamine
- possession of heroin with intent to distribute
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- possession of drug related objects
