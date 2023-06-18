Business Break
Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges

CPD seized items(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges.

According to the CPD, officers responded to the 1000 block of Fort Benning Road last night in reference to a welfare check. During a search of the residence, officers seized:

  • 31 grams of meth
  • 2 grams of heroin
  • 2 firearms
  • drug related objects

Officials say 54-year-old Curtis Thomas was arrested and charged with:

  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • possession of heroin with intent to distribute
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • possession of drug related objects

