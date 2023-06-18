Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus set to host the 2023 Georgia Police and Fire Games June 19-24

Georgia Police and Fire games logo
Georgia Police and Fire games logo(Source: Georgia Police and Fire games)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is set to host the 2023 Georgia Police and Fire games, set for June 19-24.

Georgia Police and Fire games schedule
Georgia Police and Fire games schedule(Source: Georgia Police and Fire games)

According to the press release, nearly 700 competitors will compete in 40 events throughout the week.

They will compete in events such as toughest cop and toughest firefighter. They will also have traditional competitions like golf, basketball, softball and more.

Fire-EMS Chief Salvatore Scarpa said, “Hosting the Games will provide a renewed sense of the competitive spirit and allows us to share our community with the rest of the great State of Georgia.”

Full schedule below:

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested
Beaufort Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at a party Saturday night.
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus
Tim Horton holds grand opening in Columbus
EXCLUSIVE: Dadeville mass shooting speaks about recovery post-hospital release
EXCLUSIVE: Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks about recovery post-hospital release
Neighborhood Navigator accepting applications from Muscogee County residents

Latest News

Juneteenth Jubilee flyer
Columbus Civic Center hosts Juneteenth Jubilee celebration
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
INTERVIEW: Scott’s Miracle Riders return to Fountain City
INTERVIEW: Scott’s Miracle Riders return to Fountain City
Closures in Columbus for Juneteenth