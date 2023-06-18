Columbus set to host the 2023 Georgia Police and Fire Games June 19-24

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is set to host the 2023 Georgia Police and Fire games, set for June 19-24.

According to the press release, nearly 700 competitors will compete in 40 events throughout the week.

They will compete in events such as toughest cop and toughest firefighter. They will also have traditional competitions like golf, basketball, softball and more.

Fire-EMS Chief Salvatore Scarpa said, “Hosting the Games will provide a renewed sense of the competitive spirit and allows us to share our community with the rest of the great State of Georgia.”

