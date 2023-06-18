Father’s Day Starts Nice, Ends Stormy

While dads around the Chattahoochee Valley are waking up to rain-free conditions, that may change as we go later in the day. Showers and thunderstorms are moving through western Alabama this morning, and those may approach our area as we get later into the afternoon. Later this evening and overnight, an even more potent area of showers and strong thunderstorms will head eastward into our area. These storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and possibly some hail. The saving grace will be that the storms *should* be moving through overnight when the atmosphere won’t be as unstable, somewhat tempering our severe weather threat.

Unfortunately, periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue for Juneteenth into the early part of next week as well. We will FINALLY break this very anomalous pattern for June later into the week and especially this weekend, returning to the usual summertime chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Those storms will be of the variety we’re used to in the warm season, popping up randomly with the heating of the day and dissipating once the sun sets and instability wanes.

The silver lining is that because of the cloud cover and rainfall, temperatures won’t get out of hand. Highs will be kept down mainly in the 80s through the week, with even some upper 70s possible in areas that receive more rainfall. Lows will be in the 65-70 degree range throughout the week ahead.

