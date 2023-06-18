GA District 8 Tournament: Saturday, June 17

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - The GA District 8 All-Star Tournament began on Saturday at Harris County Little League’s Pate Park.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will be in Cataula throughout the week to capture the best moments from the top youth baseball and softball players in the area.

10U BASEBALL FINAL: American LL 16, Pioneer LL 7

12U BASEBALL FINAL: Pioneer LL 8, American LL 1

Please see the video player above for highlights of the two games mentioned and please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

