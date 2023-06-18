GBI investigates shooting on Poplar Street in Americus, 1 dead

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The GBI and the Americus Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that has claimed the life of a person.

According to officials, the individual confirmed to have died in the investigation is 20-year-old Ja’Marcus Dariso.

Officials say the incident happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

They say at around 1:45 a.m., police received a 911 call about a shooting in the 300 block of Poplar Street. Police and EMS responded to the scene, and took Dariso to Phoebe Sumter Hospital. He died at the hospital.

GBI agents and Americus Police Department investigators are looking for witnesses to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information should call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

