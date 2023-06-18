Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It still touches me after my fourteenth year doing it, you know, to ride in there and see all the people welcome us back,” says Scott Ressmeyer, founder of Scott’s Miracle Ride.

Scott and the Miracle Riders made their grand return Friday night after a nearly 30 day trip to the four corners of the United States.

“From each of the riders and myself, thank you very much for the support, the love and believing in us,” says Ressmeyer to a huge crowd of supporters Friday night.

The Miracle Riders are home from a 26-day trip to the tip of Maine, Washington state, the U.S. Mexico border in California, and the southernmost point in Key West, Florida.

It was an emotional time for the riders and their families, after not seeing their favorite guys for 3 weeks.

“The whole trip was a favorite memory, I only have two days to complain about the weather,” says first timer Kevin Rabourn, “Key West and Maine when it was raining and cold.”

“It’s truly amazing in my mind of how many generous people are still out there that will give a donation of something that’s not even in their area to help,” says Andrew Burnette, another Miracle Ride rookie.

News Leader 9 met with Rabourn and Burnette before the charity ride, watch their story below:

Scott's Miracle Ride 2023: May 22-June 16

Founder and the one who rides up front of the miracle ride, Scott Ressmeyer, says what he and the riders do comes from the heart.

“You find out when you’re on the road that’s what’s important to everyone in this country, everybody loves kids. Everybody wants to do something for kids and the people across this country are just great. I mean there are really good people, we met so many great people along the road that opened up their arms to us,” says Scott.

Ressmeyer, along with 19 others, rode more than 11,000 miles to successfully raise $212,262.65 for the Columbus State University’s mother-baby simulation lab.

“I’m really excited to be able to actually learn and know how to prepare myself better for pediatric cases and to be able to handle their lives with care,” says CSU Student Nursing Association President, Caylin Hancock. Hancock is also the niece of one of the Miracle Riders....Harris County Sheriff, Mike Jolley.

Hancock says the new resources will give accurate preparation for her future pediatric career.

“There’s no way to describe it besides that it literally sets you in the moment to be able to prepare for any event to take place in the care of a child,” says Hancock.

The riders began supporting the CSU nursing program in 2021 and have a fundraising goal of $1 million over time. Last year, the annual charity ride raised $225,000 for the nursing program.

You can always donate to the worthy cause. To learn more, click here.

WATCH to hear a little more about the ride from Scott himself.

Scott and the Miracle Riders made their grand return Friday night after a nearly 30 day trip to the four corners of the United States.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.