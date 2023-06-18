Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 block of Bradley Park Dr.

One person injured in an overnight shooting on the 1400 block of Bradley Park Dr. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) June 18, 2023

According to officials, one person is injured.

The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.