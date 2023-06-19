Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

(MGN)
By Erin Sullivan and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A pair of siblings were thrown from an Amish buggy early Monday morning when it was hit by a semi-truck, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the horse-drawn buggy was demolished in the crash that happened just after 3 a.m.

Investigators said the “Amish open-style buggy,” which was being pulled by a single horse, was hit from behind by a semi-truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Fannie King died on the scene. The horse pulling the buggy also died.

The other buggy occupant, 30-year-old Samuel King, had serious injuries and was first taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance before being flown to another hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Reg M. Gill said that the buggy was “demolished” and the semi had moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
CPD seized items
Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI investigates shooting on Poplar Street in Americus, 1 dead
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks about recovery post-hospital release