Another unsettled week with rain and storms likely at times

Tyler’s forecast
Rain and storms likely at times Monday and through most of the workweek.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fairly high coverage of rain and storms will be with us most of the week. These aren’t your typical pop up summertime storms either. Let’s dive into the Storm Team 9 forecast.

Several healthy rain opportunities at times this week.
Several healthy rain opportunities at times this week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy on this Monday. After one of wave of storms early, we should see a lull in the activity from 9 AM to Noon ET in most spots. Several scattered showers and storms are forecast to redevelop during the afternoon and early evening. There is some potential that any of these could turn severe; damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Highs near to just above 80 degrees.

Several scattered storms are expected to re-develop Monday afternoon.
Several scattered storms are expected to re-develop Monday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Pretty quiet and mostly dry during the overnight and first thing Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Aside from maybe a stray shower, Tuesday morning appears dry. The rain and storms are expected to get a later start, mainly after 2 PM ET. Rain coverage will be around 60%. Highs in the mid 80s.

It looks dry Tuesday morning before the scattered storms likely develop during the afternoon.
It looks dry Tuesday morning before the scattered storms likely develop during the afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Wednesday and even Thursday may be our wettest days with rounds of rain and storms swinging through, heavy at times. Localized flooding is possible. In fact, through Thursday we could have an additional 2 to 5 inches of rain; we’ve certainly had plenty lately. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Heavy rain and localized flooding is in the forecast through the workweek.
Heavy rain and localized flooding is in the forecast through the workweek.(Source: WTVM Weather)

By the weekend, rain coverage should start to come down a bit and return to more typical summertime levels (hit-or-miss type storms). Highs then will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Rain and storms should be less widespread by the weekend.
Rain and storms should be less widespread by the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

