Goodwill Opelika to host expungement clinic, charges may be cleared from Ala. public records

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is partnering with Legal Services Alabama to host an expungement clinic.

The event will be held on June 23 from a10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperrell Pkwy. in Opelika.

Expungement is the legal process of removing a criminal record, including arrests, from public record. Goodwill’s clinic will focus on expunging certain charges only, not convictions.

This clinic is only available to individuals who have been charged with an offense in the state of Alabama.

Attendees must bring identification and proof of income.

