Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Goodwill Opelika to host expungement clinic, charges may be cleared from Ala. public records

Goodwill Opelika to host expungement clinic, charges may be cleared from Ala. public records
Goodwill Opelika to host expungement clinic, charges may be cleared from Ala. public records(Source: Goodwill Opelika)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is partnering with Legal Services Alabama to host an expungement clinic.

The event will be held on June 23 from a10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperrell Pkwy. in Opelika.

Expungement is the legal process of removing a criminal record, including arrests, from public record. Goodwill’s clinic will focus on expunging certain charges only, not convictions.

This clinic is only available to individuals who have been charged with an offense in the state of Alabama.

Attendees must bring identification and proof of income.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
CPD seized items
Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI investigates shooting on Poplar Street in Americus, 1 dead
South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City

Latest News

Volunteers needed for clean-up of historic Black cemetery in Harris Co.
Volunteers needed for clean-up of Historic Black Cemetery in Harris Co.
From Phenix City to Germany: One-on-one with pro athlete Nigel Lawrence
EXCLUSIVE: Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks about recovery post-hospital release
Police lights generic
Columbus police investigate shooting on 23rd Street