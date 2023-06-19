One injured in overnight shooting on Emerson Ave. in Columbus

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Emerson Avenue in Columbus.

One person was injured - the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

