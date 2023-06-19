One injured in overnight shooting on Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Emerson Avenue in Columbus.
One person was injured - the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
